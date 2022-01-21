A WANTED man remains at large.
Despite efforts to find him, North Yorkshire Police is re-appealing for information to locate wanted man Andon Llalla.
40-year-old Llalla, from Harrogate, is wanted on recall to prison.
A police spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and now North Yorkshire Police is appealing to anyone who has seen him or who knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.
"Police believe that he may be in Harrogate. He also has links to West Yorkshire, specifically Brighouse and Halifax.
"If you see him, or have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210179751 .
"Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website."
