YORK planners have approved a Pret A Manger at the railway station- the chain’s third branch in the city.

The venue, in a former ticket office, will add to those in Parliament Street and the Designer Outlet.

City of York Council approved the plans for the Grade II-listed building and the setting within the Central Historic Core Conservation Area.

They will include extensive renovations to the former office, plus outside seating, a license for which the council had previously decided was not needed as it would “fall within the station building."

Pret had told the council their plans would “deliver investment into the heritage asset to ensure its appearance and upkeep is maintained.”

A report by council planning staff said: “The internal works being of modern fixtures and fittings would not affect the architectural or historic character of the listed building.”

It continued: “The assessment considers that there is no harm to the listed building arising from the installation of the rooftop plant, nor from any signage or the retail fit out of retail unit 2.”

Furthermore, Micklegate Planning Panel had no objections to the application, which attracted no letters of representation from the public.

Recommending approval, the planners concluded: “The proposals would have an acceptable effect on this designated heritage asset.”

In October, the Press reported Pret had begun recruiting for staff for the station branch.