YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased slightly - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by 17, taking it to 862 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 254 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 44,726.
In North Yorkshire the rate hasincreased by five, taking it to 989.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 878 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 130,519.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 10, taking it to 998.5 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 429 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 75,690.
Across the UK, a further 95,787 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 15,709,059.
