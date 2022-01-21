THE main street through a busy town on the outskirts of York is set to close for works to go ahead.
City of York Council say work will be carried out to overhaul the traffic lights in The Village, Haxby from 8am on Monday, January 31 and ending at 5pm on Friday, February 11.
The council says they envisage that The Village will only be closed to traffic between 7pm and 11pm on Sunday, February 3 while work goes ahead.
For the entire period all on-street parking will be suspended on the northern side of The Village between the boundary of number 24 The Village and about 45 metres along the street.
Vehicle access to car parking behind William H Brown Estate Agents and Haxby Memorial Hall will be maintained at all times.
Alternative routes for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be signed during the works period.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.