Leo George Smith

Baby Leo, born on New Year's Day

Baby's date of birth?

01/01/2022

Baby's weight?

3lbs 5oz

Where was the baby born?

At home

Full name of parent(s)?

Sammy Watkinson and Nathan Smith

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Leo was born at home ten weeks early and has been in Special Care at York Hospital.

Nathan said: "The nurses in the SCBU and Leo's mother have been amazing and I couldn't wish for him to be in safer hands while he gets strong enough to come home to his family."

Nancie Eva Spear

Baby Nancie

Baby's date of birth?

19/12/2021

Baby's weight?

5lbs 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Hannah Dale and Max Spear

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Heworth

Anything unusual about the birth?

Was induced on Thursday morning, waters went at 9pm, however midwives thought it was discharge, taken to labour ward on Saturday evening to have waters broken to find out they'd already gone, baby was then born at 02:08 with just meptid.

Ronnie Gerard Cashmore-Mandy

Ronnie

Baby's date of birth?

14/06/2021

Baby's weight?

7lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Stephen & Alice

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Strensall

Anything unusual about the birth?

I was induced and it took two days to get to the point where the midwives could break my waters then it went so fast and he was here before we knew it! Can't thank the midwives enough!

