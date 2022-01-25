TIME to meet some of York's newest citizens - including another baby born on New Year's Day.
Thanks to all the new parents for sending us their baby photos and stories - keep them coming!
If you have had a new baby recently and would love to have them featured in The Press, click this link here or this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
Now let's meet York's new babies... welcome to the world!
Leo George Smith
Baby's date of birth?
01/01/2022
Baby's weight?
3lbs 5oz
Where was the baby born?
At home
Full name of parent(s)?
Sammy Watkinson and Nathan Smith
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Leo was born at home ten weeks early and has been in Special Care at York Hospital.
Nathan said: "The nurses in the SCBU and Leo's mother have been amazing and I couldn't wish for him to be in safer hands while he gets strong enough to come home to his family."
Nancie Eva Spear
Baby's date of birth?
19/12/2021
Baby's weight?
5lbs 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Hannah Dale and Max Spear
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Heworth
Anything unusual about the birth?
Was induced on Thursday morning, waters went at 9pm, however midwives thought it was discharge, taken to labour ward on Saturday evening to have waters broken to find out they'd already gone, baby was then born at 02:08 with just meptid.
Ronnie Gerard Cashmore-Mandy
Baby's date of birth?
14/06/2021
Baby's weight?
7lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Stephen & Alice
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Strensall
Anything unusual about the birth?
I was induced and it took two days to get to the point where the midwives could break my waters then it went so fast and he was here before we knew it! Can't thank the midwives enough!
