POLICE have launched an appeal to locate the next of kin of a man who was found dead at home.
North Yorkshire Police are looking to locate the next of kin of Michal Clifford Johnson of Meadow Vale in Green Hammerton.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Sadly, 68 year-old Mr Johnson was found dead at his home on Thursday January 20. His death is not being treated as suspicious."
Anyone who has any information which would assist the coroner in their search for Mr Johnson’s family is asked to email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number: 12220010829.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.