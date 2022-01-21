A Christmas Day drink driver has been jailed for 16 weeks and banned from the roads for 41 months.
Rimunee Kapatje was already a banned driver and on a suspended prison sentence for failure to provide a specimen of breath under drink-drive rules in Liverpool on January 19, 2021, York Magistrates Court heard.
The 32-year-old was stopped driving a Ford Focus on the A19 in North Yorkshire on Christmas Day, 2021, and gave a breath test reading of 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Kapatje, of Brunswick Street, Derby, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition, and driving without insurance.
He was made to serve the eight-week suspended sentence imposed by Merseyside magistrates, plus eight weeks for the North Yorkshire offences and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
