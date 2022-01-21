Three men have been jailed at York Magistrates Court for carrying weapons in public.
Lewis Young, 19, of Barlby Road, Selby, was sent to jail for 26 weeks. He admitted carrying a lock knife in Stockton-on-the-Forest on Christmas Day and failure to attend court. He was ordered to pay a statutory surcharge of £128.
Lee Anthony Thomas, 46, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, was jailed for six months after he admitted having a knife in public in Parliament Street on April 22. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Christopher Conrad Halford was jailed for 12 weeks. The 55-year-old of Riddings Close, Ketley, Telford, Shropshire, admitted assaulting a police emergency worker, having an offensive weapon on the A64, possessing cannabis, failure to provide a specimen of breath and criminal damage to police equipment on March 25. He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer.
