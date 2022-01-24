LABOUR claims City of York Council's administration is planning to sell off other city centre car parks after building a new multi-storey car park in St George's Fields.

The party says a council report last year said that Marygate car park was considered 'a prime residential development site', and 'would likely appeal to developers of student accommodation given the proximity of York St John'.

It said the documents, published alongside the council's 'Strategic Review of Council Car Parking', also said the Union Terrace car park was a 'prime location for a residential or educational development scheme... would likely appeal to developers of student accommodation as well as to York St John themselves for academic space.'

A spokesperson said:"The current Lib Dem-Green administration needs to come clean about its desire to build the new multi-storey car park on St George's Field, and to be honest with the people of York that it will be followed by the closure and selling off of other city centre car parks, as prime development sites."

Kate Ravilious, a Fishergate resident and Labour party member, claimed:“The plan to build a multi-storey car park on St George's Field has little to do with freeing up land to create a green space around Clifford's Tower, and everything to do with cashing in council land assets for short-term gain."

Labour group leader, Cllr Pete Kilbane, said: “We believe that this focus on turning land assets into capital is damaging, and fails to protect the city for the benefit of future generations. We need to see some proper joined up thinking, with development decisions like St George's Field forming part of a wider strategic plan."

But the claims have been dismissed by Cllr Nigel Ayres, LibDem executive member for finance and performance, who said: “There are no plans to sell any council car parks, nor has this ever been discussed beyond the ongoing baseless speculations by York Labour Group."

He said the administration had been 'absolutely transparent' on the issue. "We have agreed to close Castle Car Park to create a world class public space for residents, local businesses and the many visitors we welcome every year.

"A planning permission for a replacement car park has been submitted, however, the detailed business case and final decisions on whether to proceed with this are to be discussed later this spring." He said the decision would be heading to a scrutiny committee, chaired by Labour, to discuss it in detail prior to any formal decision being taken by the executive.

He added that it was 'somewhat laughable that York Labour, the same group who unilaterally signed a secret deal to sell Union Terrace car park, would lecture others on transparency and council car parks.'