VISITORS to York station can indulge themsleves with a gin tasting at the newest shop to open there.

The hour-long events in the station’s York Gin shop on the main concourse include tasters of six different gins and two full G&Ts.

They’re billed as ‘fun, fascinating and delicious’ and include a welcome G&T of the gold award-winning York Gin London Dry and Fever-Tree Light.

Participants are then treated to tasters of the other five gins in the York Gin range.

The tasting ends with a final G&T of the favourite gin they’ve tasted from the range.

The tastings tie in with the company’s ‘History in the Tasting’ motto - York Railway Station was the largest in the world when it opened in 1877.

The shop is located between the main entrance and the the station concourse leading to platform 3.

The events cost £30 per person and participants get a 10% discount on any purchases they make after the tasting.

York Gin co-founder Emma Godivala said: “We’ve been running tastings in our original shop opposite Shambles for a while now - and the feedback we get is amazing.

“We had hundreds of people through the doors for our Christmas tastings - and they unanimously said they loved them.

"People say they love how much they learn about tasting gin. They leave with skills they’ll use whenever they drink gin in the future.

“They also love learning about gin’s incredible history and legends. We also throw in some York history too - as our gins are inspired by our city’s 2,000 years of history.

“The new railway station tasting events in our beautiful shop will be the perfect way to round off a visit to York before the train journey home. And we’ re close enough to town for people who are staying over and for locals too. People travelling up to Scotland or down to London can also stop off and join a session."

The tasting events take place at 4:30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting on January 28.

Pre-booking is essential. Click here to book.