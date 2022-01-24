A PURR-FECT addition will soon be made to the York Cat Trail, with another set to follow.

The Joseph Rowntree Theatre has gained planning approval to erect a sculpture of a leaping cat on the front of the building in Haxby Road.

York sculptor Jonathan Newdick is about to start work on the cat, which is hoped to be unveiled before Easter, in time to appear in the next edition of “The Mystery Cats of York” by Stan Young, which celebrates the 20-plus cat statues that lovingly adorn buildings across the city.

Theatre finance director Keith Barnes says his charity is ‘dead chuffed’ to gain planning approval for the project, which he hopes will drum up custom and income for the theatre.

There is money in the kitty too to pay for the statue, thanks to two sponsors for it, though the theatre also needs money to fund a new roof.

Keith said: “We are going to call our cat Gus, after one of the musical cats in the musical ‘Cats’ by TS Elliott. Gus is a theatre cat, though his real name is Asparagus, so this is very appropriate for the theatre.”

Jonathan Newdick is ‘really pleased’ the theatre has approval for the statue, which he says will take about six weeks to make.

“I’m going to start on it tomorrow. I have all the materials ready,” he said.

Jonathan confirms the theatre cat will go in the book of more than 20 York cats, agreeing the work will put the theatre on the cat trail.

“It’s a great opportunity for them,” he said.

The artist has made more than 20 other cat sculptures, many of which can be found in York, as well as others in India and the USA.

Jonathan added: “I have already had people approach me who live in York for others. We are seeking approval to put one on Stonebow House. That would be my next after the theatre cat.”

The cat sculpture will measure 800x400x300mm, with a polished bronze/silver finish, and will go just above the flat roof of the entrance canopy of the theatre.

A report for City of York Council said this latest cat would add to others in the city, "most erected since the late 1970s by the architect Tom Adam and made by the sculptor Jonathan Newdick.”

The Grade II-listed Joseph Rowntree Theatre, designed Barry Parker in a vernacular Modernist style, opened in 1935, it continued, was “a rare example of a surviving theatre from the era outside of London.”

It added: “The proposed sculpture would preserve the architectural/historical significances of the listed building and the wider conservation area and would contribute to public interest in the building which may help to sustain its use as a community theatre, and it would follow a long-standing tradition of cat sculptures on buildings in the city which contributes to the city’s local distinctiveness.”

To contribute to the theatre, go to https://www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk/