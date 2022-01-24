Dear Kirsten,

I'm at university, in my second year and I can't get my work done.

I literally can't get started on my work when it's due, I'm leaving everything to the last minute and my work is always handed in late.

I'm really mad at myself because I know the work I'm handing in isn't my best work. If I gave myself more time it would be much better and I know I'm capable of getting better grades.

I end up doing badly on course work, badly in tests, feel bottom of the class and like I don't deserve to be at uni. I don't see any of my friends or other students struggling like this.

I'm doing anything but work - I'm on my phone, on my Playstation, watching Netflix - anything. I know I need to just start the work but I can't. How do I get over this and stop ruining my chances at uni?

Name supplied

Kirsten replies:

Thanks for sending in your question. It's actually something many of us suffer with. I read recently about Victor Hugo (author of the Hunchback of Notredame). He struggled so much with procrastination that in order to write his novel, he collected and disposed of all of his clothes and sat wearing nothing but a shawl for six months to help him stop procrastinating.

There is some use in Victor's method, I'm not suggesting you go quite to his level. However, I would suggest you start by removing temptations and creating a space somewhere within your room that is clutter free, putting your phone and other temptations out of reach.

Procrastination can be thought of as the space between the intention to do something and the action of doing it.

What happens in that space will be different for all of us. To try to work out what happens for you, spend a bit of time thinking about what might lie underneath your procrastination. For example, are you anxious about the work, do you have a clear idea about what you need to do, how to format it?

People who procrastinate can often get into a vicious cycle of delaying doing the thing that are worried about - which feels good in the short term, but maintains anxiety and pressure in the long run. In order to overcome the pattern you have to really connect with how sabotaging it is and overcome to urge to reach for a quick fix and delay starting work. Habits are hard to break and recognising that this will be a work in progress for a while, should help you maintain some self compassion.

A common type of procrastination I see is self protective.

If you don't allow the time or space for you to really try your best, if you then fail or don't meet your own or others expectations, you can justify it as not being a true indication of your ability - because you didn't really give yourself time to try.

If this sounds like you, it might be worth thinking about why your confidence in your ability is low, have you had some experiences of failure?

Are there /or have there been high expectations from others about your achievements?

Are you someone who has been known to get high grades, has it become part of who you are and to lose that would be difficult?

Start with your next piece of coursework or revision, create a weekly timetable and plan for working on your project.

Within the times you have set, try to become more aware of your behaviours - it's so easy to just reach for our phones and start scrolling, when that happens I want you to notice what you are doing, make it conscious and ask yourself if this helping or is this what you need.

Make the area you are working in comfortable - think about your comfort level and how appealing the environment is, you're more likely to work if it's warm/ inviting/ calm. Set a clear achievable , small goal for the time you have allocated yourself.

Try the Pomodoro method to start with, set yourself small chunks of work, work for 25 minutes with breaks of five minutes, allowing yourself a bigger break once you have repeated this a few times.

Turn off music, mute alerts and notifications, turn your phone off.

Try Flown https://flown.com/flocks - it's a virtual co-working space with others that has been set up to help people who struggle to get started on their work.

You can overcome this habit, you just need to understand why it's here, what it's telling you about yourself and then take some of the steps above to get back some control over it

All Best Wishes

Kirsten

Kirsten Antoncich FRSA

UKCP Psychotherapist and Neurofeedback Practitioner

