THIEVES made off with a bike and motorbike after a raid in a village.
North Yorkshire Police want to locate a distinctive motorbike and pedal bike stolen in Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon.
A police spokesman said: "They were stolen from a locked outbuilding at a property in Kirkby Malzead at about 6am on Thursday (January 20) and officers are appealing to anyone in the area, who may have seen these bikes or anyone acting suspiciously, to contact them.
"Anyone who could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select one and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12220010632.
"Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."
