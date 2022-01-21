LIB Dem councillors in York have expressed their concerns about a drop in Pupil Premium funding, which leaves disadvantaged children up to £160 worse off.
During the pandemic, the number of children eligible for free school meals has jumped by about a fifth nationally, although numbers in York rose by nearly 30 per cent to 3494 pupils in October 2021 - an increase of 773 since January 2020.
According to a National Foundation for Educational Research report, the value of this support has been eroded by inflation since 2015, so that primary and secondary schools now receive £160 and £127 respectively less per pupil in real terms.
Councillor Ian Cuthbertson has hit out at this loss of funding and is calling on the Government to commit to increasing the pupil premium in line with school-level inflation over the next five years.
Cllr Cuthbertson said: "At a time when the attainment gap is widening and children from disadvantaged backgrounds have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, it is shameful to see that the Government is failing to offer the most basic support.
"The Government must act urgently to ensure that no child is held back as a result of poverty and support all children to thrive and learn."
