THE York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has appointed a new chair - who will bring "extensive experience" to the role.
Alan Downey has been appointed the new chair of the trust. He succeeds Sue Symington, who was recently appointed as designate integrated care system chair for the Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership. Alans’s appointment was made and confirmed by the Council of Governors at their meeting earlier this month.
Speaking on his appointment, Mr Downey said: "I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed chair of the trust. The NHS is the country's most treasured public service and I can think of nothing better than to have the opportunity to play a role in my local acute trust."
Alan began his career in the civil service before joining KPMG, where latterly he led the firm's public sector practice. He has subsequently held a number of non-executive roles, including on the Board of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and as Chair of South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Simon Morritt, chief executive at the York trust, said he is confident that Alan will provide "excellent leadership" with his "wealth of experience".
