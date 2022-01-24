THIS Eighties image of Goodramgate may jog a few memories for some of our readers.
Pictured on the right is the popular Liptons supermarket, also referred to as the high street corner shop.
In January 1985, company bosses announced that it would be closing its St Sampson’s Square branch, with immediate effect due to rising costs. The three full-time and two part-time staff were offered voluntary redundancy, as a form of compensation.
According to our records, the supermarket chain, which had been trading since 1949, also had branches in Coney Street, Nether Poppleton and Huntington before its 1982 acquisition by Argyll Foods.
Gradually the shops were rebranded as Presto.
