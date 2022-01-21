TRAIN stations across the country are set to become quieter as the Government aims to reduce "tannoy spam" - including at York station.
The Government has announced it aims to identify and remove repetitive and unnecessary onboard announcements on trains in England. The changes mean that passengers will no longer be bombarded with unnecessary "tannoy spam" that distracts from important safety-critical messaging.
Working closely with the Rail Delivery Group, passenger groups including Transport Focus and train operators, the Department for Transport (DfT) will identify how the vast number of announcements can be cut or reduced while maintaining vital obligations to ensure train travel remains accessible for all.
Transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: "Train passengers are all too often plagued by an endless torrent of repeated and unnecessary announcements.
"We are rolling out with our 'Plan for Rail' as we want to see improvements to the railways.
"That’s why I’m calling for a bonfire of the banalities to bring down the number of announcements passengers are forced to sit through and make their journey that little bit more peaceful."
The review will take place over the course of this year, with redundant messages identified and starting to be removed in the coming months.
