A YORK-BASED train firm will be increasing its timetable in February - reintroducing a number of services.
From Monday February 14, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will reintroduce its full timetable of services, some of which were temporarily reduced as a result of staff absences.
These include a number of major towns and cities between London, the East Midlands, Yorkshire, North East of England and Scotland - as well as services between London King’s Cross and Leeds and Lincoln.
David Horne, managing director at LNER said: "We are delighted to announce that we will be increasing our timetable connecting even more customers across our routes.
"We are now seeing fewer staff absences and expect that to continue, so we’re looking forward to increasing our services and encouraging more people to discover our destinations and legendary customer experience."
Also making a comeback are LNER’s freshly cooked full breakfasts and range of hot meals - which have been reintroduced in first class as the catering offer is enhanced.
A wide selection of food and drink is also available as part of LNER ‘Let’s Eat At Your Seat’ service in standard, where customers can place their order using a QR code and have their snacks served directly to them.
