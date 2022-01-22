A MODERN countryside bungalow just outside York is new on the market for over £1 million.
This modern home has five acres of private gardens at its doorstep, at the end of a country lane near Askham Bryan village, yet York can be reached in 20 minutes by car.
The new-build, three-bedroom property was designed by York architects Vincent and Brown and is now up for sale with an asking price of £1.1 million.
The garden includes an orchard of cherry, apple, plum, and pear trees and bluebells in Spring as well as a pond.
The countryside setting is said by the estate agents to attract a host of wildlife, including owls, pheasants, deer, bullrushes, and geese.
Inside the property, Vincent and Brown added full-height windows and an open floor plan to allow natural light to flood in and so buyers make full use of the space.
They brought the outside in with natural limestone tiles, a timber fireplace, and micro cement showers.
The property also boasts a home cinema and modern smart media system throughout the building.
Those interested can call The Modern House on 020 3858 9816
