"STUBBORN but with a heart of gold" - this is how a well-known York club steward who has died aged 59 will be remembered.

Andy Brayshaw, who ran Tramways Working Mens Club in Mill Street, York, for 18 years, has died of cancer just weeks before his 60th birthday.

Partner Karen Alton said: "His mum was hoping he would see his 60th and have a get together - but it was not to be."

Karen - who stewarded the club alongside Andy - said friends and family were still in shock at his death.

And she paid this tribute to Andy: "I mean this is a nice way - Andy could be very stubborn and a little bit argumentative. On the flip side he had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody."

Mourning Andy will his mum Anne, sister Annette, children Hollie, Shelley and Kevin, Karen's children Becky, Jamie and Tom, nephews and grandchildren.

Karen said their children often worked with them at Tramways.

Andy and Karen with some of their children and staff at Tramways WMC in York

Andy was born on March 29, 1962 and died on January 13 from lung cancer. His funeral will take place on Friday February 4 at 12.20pm at York Crematorium.

Born and bred in York, Andy attended Shipton Street School followed by Knavesmire Secondary, then went off to Armstrong's where he was an apprentice chef.

He worked in various positions in hospitality over the years, including spells at Poppleton Road Working Mens Club, and following the closure of Tramways in 2018, The Mitre. He also worked at The Clifton Bridge pub and The Beagle, said Karen.

During Andy's spell at Tramways, he hosted darts competitions and many charity events, often in aid of prostate cancer.

The couple met while working at Tramways and were together for 19 years. They enjoyed holidays together, especially their annual two-week break in Tenerife each November.

Karen said: "We planned one day to retire in Tenerife - we have a lot of friends over there."

Andy's ill health started last August, said Karen, with what they thought was an injury to the muscle at the side of his ribs. He went to hospital, was given painkillers, but started to lose weight.

Andy with mum Anne and sister Annette

"Just before Christmas, they did tests and found a tumour on his lung," said Karen.

It had spread elsewhere and was deemed not suitable for treatment, so Andy was given palliative care.

"It happened very suddenly - and he was gone too soon," said Karen.

She added that the support of their family was helping her through this difficult time.