THE mental health trust which serves patients in York has developed two leadership roles specifically for people who have experienced mental illness.
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) is recruiting two 'Lived Experience Directors,' who it says will ensure that the trust continues to develop and improve its services by working closely with its network of patients, carers and local communities.
A spokesperson said they will bring their own knowledge, understanding and compassion to the strategic leadership of the trust, ensuring experienced voices are heard.
Ann Bridges, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs and Involvement, said these were vital roles. "It's important that our leadership team includes people with lived experience of mental illness, who can bring a new level of perspective and understanding to our organisation and how we develop our services," she said.
David Gilbert, who was the first lived experience patient director in the NHS and has worked with the trust to develop the role, said: “These types of roles are revolutionary - they ensure that shared-decision making is modelled from ward to board, and that there can be much more of a focus on what matters to people who use services and their loved ones."
The roles can be found at https://www.tewv.nhs.uk/careers/vacancies/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment