RESIDENTS living close to a railway line in York are being told to expect noise and disruption as works get underway.

Network Rail have written to residents living close to the York to Scarborough line in the streets around Bootham warning them of disruption over four weekends.

They say they want to cut back tree branches close to the track with work planned from 10pm-8am on: Saturday and Sunday January 22 and 23; Saturday and Sunday January 29 and 30 and the weekend of February 5 and 6 and 12 and 13.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "We fully understand that the whole site is covered by a tree preservation order and we have sought advice from ADAS [the UK’s largest independent provider of agricultural and environmental consultancy] as to what we can remove.

"This has been submitted to City of York Council as a planning application.

"We are mainly removing low-level vegetation that is growing close to the track and is at risk of blocking the signals, but will also include the pruning of some branches of the more mature trees.

"This will only be done where absolutely necessary and only the minimum will be removed.

"Lineside vegetation can obscure signals, get blown onto the tracks, or grow to an extent where our staff do not have a safe place to wait while trains pass.

"Before work starts, Network Rail or its representatives carry out an ecological survey.

"If any protected species of nesting birds are identified, then appropriate methods of working are put in to place."

The company say they will be using chainsaws and chipping machines as well as handsaws.

The spokesman went on to say: "I know that working close to homes may cause disruption. Our team will try to minimise the noise they cause as much as possible."