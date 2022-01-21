POLICE are searching for a teenager from a North Yorkshire town who went missing on Wednesday.
Benjamin Robert Leach, from Selby, was last seen leaving a property in Selby at around 7pm on Wednesday (January 19).
North Yorkshire Police officers have been conducting enquiries to locate him and now believe he is in the Harrogate area, following a sighting at Harrogate train station in the early hours of this morning (January 21).
A spokesperson for the force said: "Benjamin is described as 5ft 5in tall, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes."
Any immediate sightings should be reported to North Yorkshire Police via 999 quoting reference number: 12220010596.
Any information which would assist officers to locate Benjamin should be reported via 101, quoting the same reference number.
