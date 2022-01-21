YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has taken up her call for Prince Andrew to be stripped of the title Duke of York with Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg.
She called on the Government to make time to enable legislation to take place to strip titles from peers who had brought their city and their country into disrepute.
She said the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act had set the precedence for this, legislated during the First World War to remove British titles from Royalty in countries at war with the UK, and she believed this law could be amended.
She asked: "Will the Leader of the House make time to debate new legislation that empowers local people to determine the circumstances in which titles are awarded and removed, and reflect on the geographical location from which titles are taken? York has a global reputation not just for its rich cultural heritage, but for the social values it espouses."
But Mr Rees-Mogg said the award of 'territorial designations' was a 'matter for the sovereign.'
Ms Maskell said she was disappointed time had not been allowed, as many constituents were concerned about the city’s association with Prince Andrew, and she would continue to press on the issue.
