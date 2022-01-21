THE cause of a house fire is being investigated.
Firefighters were called in after a house fire in Ripley near Harrogate.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "I am currently investigating the cause of this fire in a property near Ripley.
"The I ncident was dealt with by Harrogate fire crews. Nobody was injured."
