FIREFIGHTERS are currently at the scene of a major fire.
Crews from Selby and York are dealing with a serious fire in North Duffield near Selby.
Main Street has been closed to traffic, but reopened around 8am.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "The incident has been scaled down to one appliance.
"A fire investigation is now underway.
"There are no injuries reported at this time."
