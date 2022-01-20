THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen to its highest level of the Omicron wave - just after it was announced that Plan B restrictions are to be lifted.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was now treating 159 patients with Covid, up by 18 on yesterday's figure of 141.
It said five of those patients were in intensive care.
The numbers of such patients had appeared to be drifting downwards until today from a peak for this wave of around 150.
Not all the patients are in hospital because of Covid, but have come in because of something else and have then tested positive.
York Central MP Rachael Maskell has claimed that at a time when Covid-19 infections are at a dangerously high level and when the NHS and social care sector are under extreme pressures, it is 'totally reckless' of the Prime Minister to remove Plan B restrictions such as requiring people to work from home or wear facemasks in many public places.
