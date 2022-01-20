ALLEGATIONS against three people that they broke coronavirus restrictions in North Yorkshire have been dismissed.
All three were accused of being outside their home without a reasonable excuse when the country was under total lockdown last year.
When they appeared before York Magistrates Court, the prosecution offered no evidence and they were acquitted. The taxpayer will pay their costs.
Christopher James Chittock, 42, of Rowley Close, Church Fenton, near Selby, was accused of being in Dalby Forest, Pickering, on February 20.
Stuart Ackroyd, 46, of Beechville Avenue, Scarborough, was alleged to have been in Wykeham Forest on the eastern North York Moors on March 8.
Kayleigh Clarke, 31, of Racecourse Way, Salford, was accused of being at the A1(M) and A659 junction near Boston Spa on March 6.
All three were charged separately by North Yorkshire Police of breaking coronavirus restrictions and each had previously denied the charge.
