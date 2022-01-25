PRESS Camera Club members have left moving tributes to one of their own - Lynne Kinder, keen York amateur photographer, who has died from cancer aged 58.

As reported in The Press, Lynne, a long-standing member of the Press Camera Club, passed away after a long battle with bowel cancer.

Lynne had been a member of the camera club since it was first formed. Her photographs regularly appeared in The Press.

Lynne's sister, Fran, said that she passed away at her home off Huntington Road last Tuesday, with her husband David at her side.

Lynne worked at Tesco for many years, and, until her final illness, she 'never, ever had a day off work', Fran said.

She loved photography, Fran added - and being part of the camera club. "She would wake up early in the morning, and walk into town to take photos," she said.

Photo of York Minster - just! By Lynne Kinder

During lockdown, she had to shield because of her cancer. But in between lockdowns she was often to be seen wandering along the banks of her beloved River Foss with her camera.

Peter Boulton, who became friends with Lynne on Facebook during lockdown after seeing her photos in The Press, said: "Lynne gave me and many others I'm sure so much joy with her lovely pictures."

Several members commented on Lynn's heron photos - she often posted photos of the bird on the River Foss.

One of Lynne's photos of a heron on the Foss in York

Lynnette Cammidge posted: "You were an inspiration and never gave up. I still haven't seen the heron but I'll keep looking and thinking of you."

Heather Storr wrote: "RIP Lynne, such a lovely lady to speak too. I’ll be keeping a eye out for the heron on the Foss. Sending love to all her family at this time. x."

Kevin Atmore said: "RIP Lynne ... you made the world a much better place. You will be missed so very much."

Haley Pugh posted: "One of the best: kind, caring and compassionate, despite her illness. Also hilarious. I'm proud to call Lynne a friend. May she rest in peace."

Nick Fletcher said: "Sad news, great photographer and always supportive of other members."

Dave Ridsdill left this message: "RIP Lynne, loved your photos and your kind comments also. Sad to hear this news."

The Press editor Nigel Burton wrote: "Such sad news. Our thoughts are with Lynne's family at this awful time."

Lynne leaves her husband David, her mum Sally, her sister Fran, and several step-children and grandchildren.

Her funeral will be at York Crematorium at 1.40pm on Friday, February 11.