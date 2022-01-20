A man has been jailed for breaking a woman's hand in drink-fuelled violence.
The victim told police Jack Taylor had smashed her phone before carrying out a prolonged and vicious attack on her.
Today he was jailed at York Crown Court for 32 months and made subject to a five-year restraining order protecting the woman.
Taylor, of Whitby, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and criminal damage at an earlier hearing before York Crown Court.
Det Con Ruth Freebrey who brought him to justice, said: “Taylor is a violent individual who acted on his anger in a physical way towards a woman who struggled to defend herself.
“Today’s result shows that North Yorkshire Police take all reports of this nature seriously.
"We will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice which will then make our communities safer for everyone”.
Taylor was drunk when he carried out the attack in a flat above licensed premises in Whitby in September 2020, North Yorkshire Police said.
Following the assault, the woman, who is in her twenties, called police.
She went to hospital where doctors diagnosed and treated a fracture to her hand.
