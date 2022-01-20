YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped further - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by eight, taking it to 845.9 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 309 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 44,472.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 13, taking it to 984 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,007 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 129,641.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 34, taking it to 988.6 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 597 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 75,261.
Across the UK, a further 107,364 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 15,613,283.
