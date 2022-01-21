YORK residents are being invited to share their memories of ‘one day’ when their life changed, later this month, as part of the city’s commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Holocaust Memorial Day is remembered each year on January 27, to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945.

Communities come together to remember, to learn about the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

In the citywide commemorations, residents can upload their reflections of ‘one day’ that changed their lives throughout January, online at www.yorkhmd.co.uk

On January 26, people can take part in York Minster’s annual Holocaust Memorial Commemoration from 6.30pm. Six hundred candles will be set out on the floor in the form of the Star of David, lit in memory of more than 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis in World War Two.

The event – following Evensong (5.30pm in the Quire) – will include readings, music, poetry, prayers and periods of silence for quiet reflection.

The service is free and no tickets are required. More information is available at https://yorkminster.org/whats-on/event/holocaust-memorial-commemoration/

Residents can also take part in a special online civic event on Thursday January 27, featuring talks and short films reflecting on the holocaust and the 2022 theme HMD theme, One Day.

Hosted by the Lord Mayor of York and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of York, the York Holocaust Memorial Day Civic Event will feature short talks by City of Sanctuary York co-ordinator and trustee, Paul Wordsworth, and Adam Caplan, President of York University’s Jewish Society.

Lucy Adlington, author of the Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive, will be the keynote speaker.

The free event will be held from 6.30pm-7.45pm and places can be booked online through www.yorkhmd.co.uk

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “York is proud to stand with others once again, to raise awareness and commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. It is an opportunity for us all to remember and learn more about not just the horrors of the holocaust, but also the genocides that followed.

“We know that anti-Semitism, prejudice and discrimination still disfigures the lives of millions across the world – it’s as important as ever that we all work towards a world free from hate.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery says since it was founded in 1963, the University of York has offered sanctuary and welcomes students and staff from more than 150 countries, some of whom may be fleeing persecution.

“So we are honoured to be hosting this important event with the York Holocaust Memorial Day Steering Group, who with The City of York Council, have been programming and supporting events across the City for 14 years.”

To learn more on Holocaust Memorial Day and national events, visit: www.hmd.org.uk