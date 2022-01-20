CCTV footage has been released after a fly-tipper was caught on camera in a town in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
The streetscene enforcement team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council has released the video as part of its investigations and is asking for the public’s help to try to identify the man responsible for the incident, which happened in Goole.
The video footage shows a man carrying and dragging a double mattress into a back alley, between Spencer Street and Tennyson Street in the town, and then dumping it there. The offence took place on Saturday November 27 last year, at 10.58am.
A spokesperson for the council said: "The suspect appears to be white, of large or heavy build, with dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. He was on foot and coming from the direction of Weatherill Street.
"He was caught in the act by one of the streetscene enforcement team’s own CCTV cameras. The team has a number of the cameras around the East Riding in fly-tipping hotspots to record offences."
Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or could face an unlimited fine or even prison if the case is taken to court.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect in this investigation is encouraged to contact the streetscene enforcement team on 01482 393939 or online at: www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping.
