A NEW committee will focus on improving children and young people’s health and wellbeing in York – but there have been calls to ensure its board is more inclusive.

The City of York children’s and young people health and wellbeing programme board will focus on addressing poverty, improving educational outcomes, promoting economic opportunity and securing better housing.

It is to replace the YorOK board, which has not met since 2019.

Its membership will be made up of representatives from across York’s health sector.

But Labour councillor Janet Looker said it was a “serious omission” that the only two council representatives were Liberal Democrat members of the ruling executive.

She added: “It is important in these areas that we do get, as much as possible, cross-party engagement – and you don’t get cross-party engagement if you leave one or two groups off completely.”

Cllr Carol Runciman said Cllr Looker made “some very valid points”.

“I’m sure we will look at that,” she added.

Cllr Looker and David Harbourne, chair of York Centre for Voluntary Service, also called for a representative from York’s college sector to be involved.

Sian Balsom, manager of Healthwatch York, also asked if her organisation could be included on the board.

Naomi Lonergan, director of operations at North Yorkshire and York, Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, welcomed the creation of the committee.

She said: “I think it makes sense with the challenge we’ve had within the city of York and some of the complexity around children and young people.”

Anne Coyle, interim director of children’s services, said: “I’m really excited about this – I think it’s a real opportunity for us in York to have a focus on what in the end will be our next generation and hopefully the next members of this kind of board if we get that right for them in the early part of life.”

At the meeting, the board also agreed to develop a new joint health and wellbeing strategy for the city, as the current one is due to expire this year.

The strategy will seek to meet the challenges of Covid recovery over the next 10 years.

Michael Melvin, assistant director of adult social care, said: “York is still a very unequal place – inequalities are one of the key things we would hope to tackle over the next decade.”

Mr Harbourne added: “There is a great deal of good work that goes on in York to alleviate the symptoms of poverty – we want to go back into what causes poverty in the first place and what more could we collectively in York do to tackle those causes.”

Loneliness was another key theme that needed addressing in the strategy, he added.