SMALL businesses who have been hailed the 'heart and soul of our city' feature on a new map of York.
Indie York, the city's independent business association set up in the wake of the 2015 floods, has released the sixth edition of its paper map.
The not-for-profit association which champions more than 230 independents has distributed more than 100,000 maps to date.
The free map showcases city businesses, covering retail, food and drink, culture, health and wellbeing, accommodation and services.
Sara Amil-Smith, of Indie York, said: "Now, more than ever, is the time to get behind York’s small businesses and consciously choose local.
"The Indie York map is a great resource for local residents, students and visitors to the city.
"York has a wealth of long-established and new start-up businesses which cater to all interests and needs.
"These small businesses are what gives York its unique feel; they are the heart and soul of our city. By supporting these businesses, you are helping to keep our local economy strong and vibrant. We are proud that we had more than 40 new businesses join our association over the past year and are always open to new members."
The sixth edition was produced with designer Emily Hayes and cartographer Matt Nicholson.
Maps are available from member businesses and Visit York Information Centre, Museum Street.
There is a full directory of all members and a digital map at www.indieyork.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.