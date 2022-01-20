A CRACKDOWN on anti-social behaviour is underway in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are part of a dedicated partnership operation to combat a rise in antisocial behaviour in York’s Foxwood estate.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are acting on the concerns of residents and are increasing patrols in the area. The week-long “intensification week” coincides with a national neighbourhood policing week of action and the York Neighbourhood Policing team wanted to prioritise their efforts on the Foxwood estate.

"The ongoing proactive operation was launched on Monday and has involved officers carrying out high-visibility and plain-clothed patrols, as well as engaging positively with youths, residents and businesses. Officers have patrolled in marked and unmarked vehicles and have even taken to traveling on local busses to help identify the offenders responsible.

"Dispersal powers have been used to deal with people causing issues, enabling police to order those people to leave the area and not return for up to 24 hours."

Police are also working with partners including the City of York Council and the Youth Justice Service to help tackle wider problems. Community meetings, outreach days and education are part of the plan. And this week local PCSOs have delivered assemblies in Hob Moor primary school.

Acting Inspector Nick Plumb of the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team said: “The partnership operation is in response to concerns of local residents. Any behaviour which causes alarm or distress to any person is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Residents will see increased activity and engagement in the area over the next four weeks. We will be working with the residents association, businesses’, council and partner agencies to improve the quality of life for people within the Foxwood area."