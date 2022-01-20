AN ELECTRIC utility firm is offering a free energy efficient boiler to homeowners who qualify under the 'Affordable Warmth' criteria if their current boiler is faulty or broken.
The offer, from E.ON, will initially be open for applications until Sunday January 30 at 11:59pm.
To qualify for the free boiler, homeowners:
- Must be in receipt of certain benefits or have someone living with them who is
- Must have a faulty or broken boiler
- Do not need to be an E.ON or E.ON Next customer to apply
A spokesperson said that the offer will be subject to a home survey and if there any additional works needed, the homeowner may be required to pay a contribution.
"Homeowners who qualify under the Affordable Warmth scheme can also apply to E.ON for free cavity wall and loft insulation, helping people to heat their homes in a more energy-efficient way", the spokesperon added.
For more information about the scheme, click here.
To find out more about other home solutions available from E.ON, click here.
