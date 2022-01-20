AN appeal has gone out after a thief struck at a well-known retailer.
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV appeal of a man they want to speak with.
A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to him as we believe he may have some information which could help our investigation into a theft from Currys at Clifton Moor in York.
"The incident happened between 6pm and 7pm on December 6 last year, when a large quantity of tech was stolen from the store.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1928 Cooper or email michael.cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12210257103 when passing on information."
