AN appeal has gone out after a thief struck at a well-known retailer.

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV appeal of a man they want to speak with.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to him as we believe he may have some information which could help our investigation into a theft from Currys at Clifton Moor in York.

"The incident happened between 6pm and 7pm on December 6 last year, when a large quantity of tech was stolen from the store.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1928 Cooper or email michael.cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12210257103 when passing on information."