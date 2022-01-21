A ‘GIFTED’ folk and rock musician is preparing for a gig at a popular East Yorkshire venue this weekend.
Teddy Thompson, who has been hailed as “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of his generation,” has collaborated with the likes of Rufus and Martha Wainwright.
Now, audiences will have the chance to see Teddy, the son of British folk duo Richard and Linda Thompson, perform live within the intimate setting of Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) tomorrow at 8pm.
Support will also come from Roseanne Reid, the daughter of The Proclaimers’ Craig Reid.
PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “This really is going to be very special night, with not one but two incredibly talented musicians whose musical heritage is undisputed taking to the PAC stage.”
Teddy has released five albums to critical acclaim and has contributed to the soundtrack of the Golden Globe and Bafta-winning film Brokeback Mountain.
For further information and tickets, visit the PAC website or call 01759 301547.
