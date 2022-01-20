PLANS have been unveiled for 360 new homes in North Yorkshire.
Taylor Wimpey has submitted new plans for the development in Ripon after being selected to deliver the scheme in partnership with Homes England.
Outline planning permission was granted for the site, on public sector land off West Lane, in 2018.
An updated reserved matters application details minor changes to the proposed layout and types of houses. It proposes two, three and four-bedroom homes for market sale, and 156 affordable homes including one-bedroom plots.
The development will create employment during the construction phase.
Subject to permission, Taylor Wimpey expects to start work in spring.
Sarah Armstrong, land director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said they had taken a landscape-led design approach for the development which would include play facilities, biodiverse landscape features and significant areas of open space.
Marie Kiddell, of Homes England, said: ‘We intervened to buy West Lane in Ripon to unlock this stalled housing site.
"We’ve since appointed Taylor Wimpey, as our preferred developer, to take on the mantle of providing quality new homes, including 40 per cent affordable provision; that’s 156 affordable homes in an area where they are most needed.
"Submitting the reserved matters application marks another step forward in bringing these vital new homes one step closer to reality."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.