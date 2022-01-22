A HAND car wash has been approved for York’s Designer Retail Outlet.

The outlet on St Nicholas Avenue sought planning approval for a flat-roofed office/reception building, two canopy structures and related facilities that would take up 23 car parking spaces.

A report by City of York Council planning staff said 16 spaces would be taken by car washing/ valeting and 7 for the reception kiosk at the north-west end of the car park.

The proposal would employ 2 full-time and 4 part-time workers.

The report noted that in 2012 and 2014 planning permission for a hand car wash in other parts of the customer car park was refused due it being seen as “inappropriate development in the Green Belt for which no very special circumstances had been shown.”

Fulford Parish Council opposed the application, saying it was concerned about the continuing diversification of the Designer Outlet site and does not support any further loss of parking provision purely to provide services unrelated to a retail outlet.

But planning staff said due to its out-of-town location, few would visit the car wash only. The outlet has also recently implemented a one-way system so parking space numbers had increased from 2700 to 2837 so losing the spaces would have little impact.

They said the scheme would not be inappropriate development and recommended the application.