AN appeal has been launched after a man has died in York.
North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal on behalf of the coroner's office to try and trace the family of 68-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Brady.
A police spokesman said: "Sadly Jeffrey was found dead at his home yesterday (January 19) and officers have been unable to trace his next of kin.
"We believe he may have family in Ireland.
"If you knew Jeffrey and can help us find his relatives, please contact our coroner's office by email at coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk and mark if for the attention of Annette Laycock. Thank you."
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.