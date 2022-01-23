Zeus, a five-year-old male mastiff described by staff at the RSPCA's Landing Lane animal shelter as 'very sweet and friendly', was admitted to the shelter after having been found abandoned by his previous owner.

He was extremely underweight when he was brought into the centre.

Staff say that although Zeus, who has been neutered, is beginning to put on some weight, he is still a little underweight for a dog his size.

"So he will need adopters who will continue with his controlled weight gain," a spokesperson for the animal shelter said.

Staff have found that despite his ordeal, Zeus remains a very happy, friendly and loving dog who loves being around and meeting new people.

"He is sociable with other dogs and actually loves mixing and playing with them," the staff member said.

"Due to his size he can be a little overzealous with smaller dogs but he means no harm.

"Staff have said that if he were to live with another dog they would need to match his enthusiasm for life."

Zeus will need some further basic training as he is quite strong on the lead.

"Staff at the centre are working on this so his new family will need to carry on with this," the staff member said.

"He is keen to learn and loves spending time with his people so he will thrive on all the new things he can learn."

Zeus is suitable to live with other dogs and children aged 13 years and over.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk