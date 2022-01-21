A YORK mum is going to donate a kidney to her 22-year-old son who has renal failure - and give him a new lease of life.

Mum-of-three Amanda Selvaratnam, 57, and her son Philip will undergo the life-changing operation next month.

Philip has suffered from kidney problems since he was a baby. Doctors warned he would need dialysis or a kidney transplant as he grew older. He currently takes 18 tablets a day to ward off the effects of renal failure, which leaves him with fatigue. His kidneys are operating at about ten per cent of their normal function.

Amanda says the operation - scheduled for February 22 at St James's Hospital in Leeds - should give Philip a new lease of life.

She said: "Philip was a keen amateur footballer and played for Copmanthorpe when he was young. At university, he played Ultimate Frisbee - but he has been unable to do any aerobic exercise for two years.

"He can still walk or swim but he does not have the aerobic capacity of a fit 22 year old."

Amanda and her son Phlip

She said poor kidney function impacts many parts of the body.

"You lose bone density, have lower blood pressure, need iron infusions... the kidney cleans the blood and if the blood is not cleaned efficiently, the toxins can add to the deterioration of all your bodily organs.

"If your kidneys stop functioning, you die."

Without a kidney transplant, Philip would have to go on dialysis, she added. With Amanda acting as a living donor, dialysis should not be required.

Amanda said medics do not always raise the issue of live donation with patients for fear of putting pressure on family members. The NHS estimates up to 1,000 people each year donate a kidney or part of their liver while they are still alive to a relative, friend or someone they do not know.

WATCH OUR VIDEO: Mum Amanda explains how to become a living donor:

Philip's family - dad Christian, half sister Kate as well as mum Amanda - were all willing to be tested to see if they could provide a match. It was decided his younger sister Hannah would not be tested on account of her age.

All three were a match - with Kate the best, followed by Amanda. However, Kate, 32, is yet to have children, so it was decided that Amanda would be the donor.

Amanda said: "I was crying in the corridor at work when they rang to tell me I was compatible."

Amanda hopes to be fit enough to complete a run for charity Kidney Research UK

She has undergone a thorough medical MOT to make sure she is fit for the operation. As a keen runner, who covers up to 35 miles a week, she is hoping her fitness will stand her in good stead for the procedure and recovery.

She said, all going well, Philip should start to feel better within 24 hours of the operation.

Philip said he was very grateful to both his mum and the NHS.

He told The Press: "I’m really thankful to her, I know she’ll say it is an easy decision but it still means a lot to know that she is willing to put herself through an operation and long recovery to give me one of her kidneys.

"I would also extend that thanks to the NHS. We’re very fortunate in this country to have these services for free, without that I’m not that sure what the options would have been.

"It means I can live, it means I can avoid dialysis and means I can regain a ‘more normal’ life."

Amanda, who works at the University of York, has been told to expect to take six weeks off work. She hopes to be back exercising within three months.

She said: "I hope to get back to running again and Philip to Ultimate Frisbee."

And she said that a longer-term goal was to run a half marathon or full marathon next year for Kidney Research UK.

And she paid this tribute to the NHS teams who have looked after Philip all his life: "They have been amazing. We have fallen in love with all the consultants from when he was three years old until now."

Living donors - fact file

Amanda hopes her story will raise the profile of living donors such as nurse Rachel Cox who donated her kidney to a stranger

Across the UK, more than 1,000 people each year donate a kidney or part of their liver while they are still alive.

The most commonly donated organ by a living person is a kidney.

A healthy person can lead a normal life with only one functioning kidney and therefore they are able to donate the other to help someone in need of a kidney transplant.

Part of a liver can also be transplanted from a living donor to help someone in need of a liver transplant.

Find out more at: www.organdonation.nhs.uk/become-a-living-donor/