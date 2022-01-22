BORDERS bookstore is often recalled when we ask readers to tell us which York shops they miss.
As our photos today show, work began on developing the site in Davygate in 1999 - and the store opened in November that year.
It was part of a new complex of shops in Davygate and included JJB Sports and Laura Ashley.
Borders was cavernous inside - with several floors of books, including a cafe and tables and chairs spread throughout inviting customers to stop and browse.
It was the perfect place to spend a few hours - no wonder it is much missed!
You can see from our photo of Davygate from the 1960s how much the area has changed too - do you have memories of what York was like back then - or photos? We'd love to see them!
