ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths recorded at hospitals in the York trust is now 763.
A further 27 deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across hospitals in England, a further 218 Covid deaths have ben recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 103,885.
The dates of death range from December 24 2021 - January 19 2022.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.
