A LONG-standing member of the Press Camera Club, Lynne Kinder, has passed away after a long battle with bowel cancer.

Lynne, 58, was a member of the camera club since it was first formed. Her photographs regularly appeared in The Press.

Lynne's sister, Fran, said that she passed away at her home off Huntington Road in the early hours of Tuesday, with her husband David at her side.

"She insisted on staying at home," Fran said.

Lynne was first diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer in 2017. The former Tesco worker had an operation to remove a tumour, followed by six months of chemotherapy.

"I went back to work thinking I was cancer free," she told The Press in an interview in 2020.

But a follow up scan in November 2019 revealed a tumour in Lynne's bowel and one on the peritoneum wall.

She started chemotherapy again in January of 2020 - first at The Magnolia Centre at York Hospital, then at the Nuffield when the cancer service was transferred there because of Covid, and then back at the Magnolia Centre again.

Sadly, a scan revealed that her original chemotherapy was not working. Her oncologist told her she probably had less than a year to live.

By September of 2020, she had been put on a different chemotherapy regime. "Hopefully it will give me a few months longer," she told The Press in September 2020. And so it did.

When she spoke to The Press in 2020, Lynne was keen to emphasise how great the NHS staff who had been looking after her were.

Despite her treatment moving from the Magnolia Centre to the Nuffield and back, it had been able to continue uninterrupted, she said.

"The same staff were there and they are all lovely people,"she told The Press. "I take it one day at a time and just deal with each problem as it arises - with the help of the chemo team of course. They really are all good people."

Fran said that was typical of her sister.

"She always put other people first," she said. "She was a lovely woman."

Lynne worked at Tesco for many years. and, until her final illness, she 'never, ever had a day off work', Fran said.

She loved photography, Fran added - and being part of the camera club. "She would wake up early in the morning, and walk into town to take photos," she said.

During lockdown, she had to shield because of her cancer. But in between lockdowns she was often to be seen wandering along the banks of her beloved River Foss with her camera.

Peter Boulton, who became friends with Lynne on Facebook during lockdown after seeing her photos in The Press, said: "Lynne gave me and many others I'm sure so much joy with her lovely pictures."

Lynne leaves her husband David, her mum Sally, her sister Fran, and several step-children and grandchildren.

The funeral details have yet to be confirmed.