A FUTSAL club in York has donated a piece of life-saving equipment to a school in the city - after fundraising to buy it.
In November, members of Bootham Girls and Ladies Futsal Club set out to raise money to buy their own defibrillator. The club chairman, Chris Collins, was sponsored to run 5km everyday during the month and the club held a fundraising non-stop futsal match in which players and parents played futsal for four hours.
The club was aiming to raise £1,000, but after the fundraising they managed to total £3,266. This allowed the team to buy not one but three defibrillators, one to keep and two to donate.
Mr Collins said: "The money just kept coming in, we even got a donation from Canada."
The first defibrillator has been donated to Clifton Green Primary School, after a request from the headteacher, Nicola Jones.
"|There is no way we could have ever afforded one without the help of the team. We are very grateful", Nicola said.
The club is now looking to donate the second one to a worthwhile cause. If you feel your organisation, school or business could benefit, then contact Chris Collins on: info@boothamfutsalclub.co.uk and state why it would help your particular organisation.
