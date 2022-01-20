TRAIN passengers are being warned to check before they travel ahead of works getting underway.

Network Rail is warning passengers that track upgrades between York and Newcastle on the East Coast Mainline will mean limited services and rail replacement buses between York and Newcastle across three weekends on January 29 and 30, February 5 and 6, and February 12 and 13.

Network Rail will replace over three kilometres of track – refreshing the rails, sleepers and supporting stones.

Switches and crossings – moving sections of track that guide trains from one track to another – will also be refurbished to reduce the need for further service changes in this location.

Limited services and rail replacement buses will keep passengers moving between York and Newcastle through the three weekends of work, as sports fans travel to watch the Six Nations game at Murrayfield on February 5 and Newcastle United play against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on February 13.

Those travelling with CrossCountry, Grand Central, LNER, Lumo, Northern or TransPennine Express, should plan their journey in advance using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

Neil Henry, East Coast Operations Director for Network Rail, said: “We’re doing this work across a few weekends to keep the railway open for passengers, including key workers, through the week – and we’re packing in additional work to minimise future disruption. When complete, this vital section of the East Coast Main Line will see fewer delays, helping to provide better journeys along the whole route.”

LNER will operate services between York and Newcastle via a diversionary route. This will see a reduced number of services with extended journey times. Rail replacement coaches will operate between York and Newcastle to provide connections for passengers travelling to and from Durham, Darlington and Chester-le Street in all three weekends and to and from Northallerton in the second and third weekend.

A spokesperson for train operators on the East Coast Main Line, said: “Passengers planning to travel over these three weekends should plan their journey in advance through their train operator’s website or via National Rail Enquiries. The improved track will allow us to run trains more reliably, helping passengers get to where they need to be, on time.”