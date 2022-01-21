Professor Mike Holmes, who coordinates York’s Covid vaccination centre, writing in his weekly column for The Press, says even more walk-in clinics are opening to ensure everyone has an opportunity to get their Covid jab.

This week we’re opening up even more walk-in vaccination clinics across the city to make sure no stone is left unturned until everyone has had the opportunity to get their Covid jab. Not only that, we’re offering flu jabs to many people too, if they’re eligible.

Walk in clinics have been set up at St John’s University, Burnholme Sports Centre, Wigginton Recreation Hall and a number of pharmacies – all the dates and venues can be found on our website here https://www.nimbuscare.co.uk/our-services/nhs-covid-vaccination-service/satellite-vaccination-clinics/

We’re also putting on some special vaccination clinics for students at the University of York this coming week.

Our Big Flu Weekend at Askham Bar saw around 400 more people take up their flu jab. This winter it’s more important than ever to get your flu jab alongside your Covid jab if you’ve been asked to have one by your GP Practice.

More than 114 million Covid vaccination doses have now been administered in England, including more than 40 million second doses and more than 30 million booster and third doses.

Here in York we’re seeing a steady take up for the booster dose with around 69 % of those eligible now having their jab. I realise many people contracted Covid over the Christmas period so may have to wait to get theirs. If that applies to you, please make a note in the diary, book yours in advance and make sure you don’t put it off.

There’s clear evidence that the booster jab protects you from becoming seriously ill.

Anyone who has had a positive Covid test will need to wait before getting any dose of the vaccine. You need to:

• wait 4 weeks (28 days) if you’re aged 18 years old or over

• wait 12 weeks (84 days) if you’re aged 12 to 17 years old

• wait 4 weeks (28 days) if you’re aged 12 to 17 years old and at high risk from Covid

Anyone with young children will know that this time of year is often when they can develop colds, fever and breathing problems which can be worrying. Our Babies and Children’s clinic which is run jointly with York Hospital is helping and reassuring more families every week and is now open to children up to 11 years old.

The clinic is helping to keep people out of hospital and I would urge my GP practice colleagues in York to take note of this excellent service. If we can work together to keep children and their families supported and out of hospital, that must be a good thing. More details of what sort of illness we can help with can be found here. https://www.nimbuscare.co.uk/our-services/babies-and-childrens-clinic

At the end of last week I helped launch the #HumansOfGeneralPractice campaign across the Yorkshire and Humber region. I was one of 80 healthcare leaders who called for understanding and kindness as we deal with one of the busiest winters in the history of the NHS.

The #HumansOfGeneralPractice campaign calls on people to work with their GP practice, appreciate the many pressures they face and understand all the changes around accessing care. It features 12 powerful videos of front line staff speaking from the heart, telling their side of the story. This has been a really challenging time for the country, the public and the NHS and we’re asking for understanding, for people to work with us and treat us with respect and kindness

We understand it’s frustrating for patients, but front-line staff are committed and dedicated. These people who are fronting it up day in day out are tired – abuse isn’t acceptable and if we value the NHS we have to address this by working together.